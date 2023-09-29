(BCN) — A 47-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 8:35 a.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue, where the victim reported stepping out of the backdoor of his home and seeing four to five people shooting firearms, San Francisco police said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrest have been made and no suspect details were released by police as of Friday morning. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a message by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.