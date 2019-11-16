Live Now
48th Annual San Mateo Harvest Festival

Bay Area

SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Harvest Festival returns to the San Mateo Event Center on November 15th to the 17th with a unique twist on traditional holiday shopping.

The show hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Harvest Festival is known as the largest indoor arts and crafts show on the West Coast, combining more than 24,000 American handmade, live entertainment, specialty foods, and a hands-on KidZone.  

The San Mateo Harvest Festival also welcomes back the Peninsula Humane Society as its official community partner.

The non-profit will receive half of the proceeds from all shopping bags sold, as well as all the donations collected from the Parcel Check.

The PHS will also hold a mobile adoption center at the front entrance on Saturday and Sunday.

Two Bay Area artists, SuJean Dabney and Alain Fastre, visited the KRON 4 studios to talk about, and show off their creations. 

