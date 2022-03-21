VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A 49-year-old was shot and killed in Vallejo on Friday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Pepper Drive to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has been identified as 49-year-old La Prell Briggs of Vallejo, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not determined the motive or circumstances surrounding this shooting at this time.

As police continue to investigate, you are asked to call Detective Corporal Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280 or the VPD Detective Division at (707) 648-4524 if you have any information.

This is Vallejo’s 8th homicide this year.