SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol arrested hundreds of drivers on suspicion of DUI over a 30-hour period during the New Year’s holiday.

The CHP says the 491 arrests made is the equivalent to taking a drunk driver off the road every four minutes.

Three people were also killed in crashes between Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 1, according to the highway patrol.

On New Year’s Eve, authorities advised drivers to plan ahead for the holiday and to never drive impaired.