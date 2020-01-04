49er fever heats up as playoff day approaches

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — There’s something in the air and it may be contagious. Could be 49er fever?

In the South Bay, the 49ers are set to host the divisional playoff game next Saturday, Jan. 11.

Business was brisk at the 49ers store on Friday as the 49ers faithful were snapping up a new best in the west hat or jersey.

They, as the saying goes are ready for some playoff football.

“I’m here to get as much stuff as I can,” Jose Cadenas said. “Hopefully I can make it for that divisional game.”

Santa Clara hotels are getting ready too. Hotel rooms near the stadium are getting scarce. The Hyatt is said to be booked next Saturday, but at the Hilton, which will host a big tailgate party, there are still some gameday rooms available with a view of Levi’s Stadium.

The Niners don’t even know who their opponent will be just yet, but the mood here is definitely upbeat.

The game is still a week away but 49er fever is in the air.