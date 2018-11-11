Bay Area

49ers assistant coach loses childhood home in Camp Fire

PARADISE (KRON) - As the Camp Fire roars on in Butte Couty, an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers revealed that he lost his childhood home in the blaze.

Shane Wallen, who works as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the 49ers tweeted on Saturday."This is reality for most if not all of Paradise, CA. The Camp Fire has taken our homes, businesses, our livelihood... but we still have each other."

Wallen said he called his father when he learned that flames had moved into upper Paradise, but his father assured him that everything was fine. 

A few hours later, his father and stepmother were evacuated and soon after their world was flipped upside down.

Wallen has set up a GoFundMe account to help Camp Fire evacuees. 

