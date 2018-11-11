49ers assistant coach loses childhood home in Camp Fire
PARADISE (KRON) - As the Camp Fire roars on in Butte Couty, an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers revealed that he lost his childhood home in the blaze.
Shane Wallen, who works as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the 49ers tweeted on Saturday."This is reality for most if not all of Paradise, CA. The Camp Fire has taken our homes, businesses, our livelihood... but we still have each other."
This is reality for most if not all of Paradise, CA. The Camp Fire has taken our homes, businesses, our livelihood... but we still have each other.— Shane Wallen (@swallen20) November 10, 2018
If you want to support the victims, go click the link in my bio. Anything and everything helps🙏🏼❤️🔥 #campfire #paradise pic.twitter.com/u0ROXyXj78
Wallen said he called his father when he learned that flames had moved into upper Paradise, but his father assured him that everything was fine.
A few hours later, his father and stepmother were evacuated and soon after their world was flipped upside down.
This was the house that I grew up in, the house that was home to my amazing father & wonderful step mother for the last 20 years. I will be stronger because of this. I will stop at nothing to help the Paradise community that has suffered the wrath of this unexpected tragedy.🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/UbwJ1zKYYA— Shane Wallen (@swallen20) November 10, 2018
Wallen has set up a GoFundMe account to help Camp Fire evacuees.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
