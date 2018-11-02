Live Now
49ers cheerleader kneels during national anthem

Bay Area

Before the game, a Niners cheerleader kneeled during the national anthem. 

This is the first known protest by a NFL cheerleader. 

Many players throughout the league joined Kaepernick in his protests. 

He first took a knee in 2016 to highlight racial inequality and police brutality in America. 

The former 49er is still looking for a job in the NFL. 

