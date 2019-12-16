49ers clinch playoff berth for 1st time since 2013 following Rams’ loss

(KRON) — Moments after their heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers clinched a spot in the playoffs after the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 44-21.

After a six-year playoff drought, the Niners have made it.

And much deserved.

The 49ers weren’t the only ones hoping the Cowboys would hand the Rams an L. The big loss also clinched playoff spots for The Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

Before the excitement of playoffs emerge, there are still two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The 49ers (11-3) host the Rams next week and head to Seattle the following week for a highly-anticipated matchup against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.