NAPA, Calif. (AP/KRON) — A 950-acre ranch with three lakes in Napa County that was purchased in 1978 for $850,000 by eight young men and used communally was sold for $15.7 million in cash.

Green Valley Ranch was sold Monday to a single unidentified buyer, according to listing agent Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.