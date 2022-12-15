SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s looking pretty good, or rather, Purdy good, for the San Francisco 49ers, who are in Seattle tonight hoping to clinch their division, securing a spot in the National Football League’s playoffs.

On Sunday, Brock Purdy became the first NFL quarterback to beat G.O.A.T. Tom Brady in his career start in a game between the 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 9-4 49ers have won six straight games. They haven’t clinched the National Football Conference’s western division this early since 2011, though that’d be secured with win tonight against division rival 7-6 Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy, 22, has become the darling of the Bay Area. The once third-string quarterback and the last pick in the most recent NFL Draft ascended after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this season. Purdy is nursing an injury to his ribs he suffered in Sunday’s game.

KRON ON is streaming live

There is, however, a good chance he will play in the Thursday night match-up at 5:15 p.m.