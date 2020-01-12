49ers defense limits Cousins, Vikings to 1 touchdown

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers defense did what it was predicted to do — dominate.
Minnesota’s only touchdown came early in the 1st quarter.
San Francisco didn’t allow Minnesota to gain a 1st down for nearly 30 minutes of game action in about the middle of the second quarter.
After a field goal in the 2nd quarter, the Vikings didn’t score again in the game.
The Niners sacked Minnesota Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins a total of six times. Nick Bosa had two of those sacks.
In his playoff debut, Bosa had a total of six tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
The other four sacks were spread out with four different 49ers players: Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford.
San Francisco will host the winner of the Seahawks-Packers game.