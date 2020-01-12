49ers defense limits Cousins, Vikings to 1 touchdown

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a sack during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers defense did what it was predicted to do — dominate.

Minnesota’s only touchdown came early in the 1st quarter.

San Francisco didn’t allow Minnesota to gain a 1st down for nearly 30 minutes of game action in about the middle of the second quarter.

After a field goal in the 2nd quarter, the Vikings didn’t score again in the game.

The Niners sacked Minnesota Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins a total of six times. Nick Bosa had two of those sacks.

In his playoff debut, Bosa had a total of six tackles, two sacks, three QB hits, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup.

The other four sacks were spread out with four different 49ers players: Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford.

San Francisco will host the winner of the Seahawks-Packers game.