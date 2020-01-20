49ers Faithful celebrate win throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 49ers fans celebrated the win in San Francisco Sunday night.

Many official and unofficial watch parties were spread out across the city.

Spin is normally known as a ping pong bar but on Sunday, it was all about football and the Niners. Several hundred people showed up to cheer on the Niners and watch them advance to the Super Bowl.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl! Bay Area!”

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated a big win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

“Superbowl! Superbowl! Niners!”

Sending the Niners into the Super Bowl.

“Mostert got four touchdowns, four, four! We had a great time. Best part was winning.”

Niners fans filled in for watch parties across the city.

At Spin off Folsom Street, hundreds of people came together for an official watch party with raffles, giveaways and more.

“The energy is phenomenal, it’s crazy. Adrenal is flowing through my spit. It’s going nuts out here, woo!”

Niners fans continued their excitement through the entire game.

“Electric. I need everyone to get loud. Let’s go Niners! We all have that energy…lets go!”

They cheered for their team and their favorite players.

“My favorite player is Tevin Coleman.”

Fans were thankful for an incredible season.

“Perseverance. We definitely don’t give up. We came a long way.”

“Making it as far as we did in one season after all the injuries and all the upsets that we had over the years, and just being here is amazing.”

Excited for what’s next at the Super Bowl.

“We’re going to South Beach baby, we’re going to the Super Bowl baby!”

Fans are still riding this high out here tonight. It’s nice to have the Niners here at home but next time we see the Niners — they’ll be in Miami.