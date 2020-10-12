49ers fall 43-17 to Dolphins in ’embarrassing’ fashion

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers did just about everything wrong in a 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins that they called “embarrassing.”

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two interceptions on a bum ankle and got pulled at halftime.

The defense allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw for 350 yards and three TDs and the offensive line struggled for a second straight week.

It all added up to a third straight home loss for the defending NFC champions.

Latest Sports News