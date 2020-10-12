49ers fall 43-17 to Dolphins in ’embarrassing’ fashion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers did just about everything wrong in a 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins that they called “embarrassing.”
Jimmy Garoppolo threw two interceptions on a bum ankle and got pulled at halftime.
The defense allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to throw for 350 yards and three TDs and the offensive line struggled for a second straight week.
It all added up to a third straight home loss for the defending NFC champions.
