49ers fall to Seahawks in OT, ending undefeated streak

by: KRON/AP

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Kicker Chase McLaughlin #5 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 47 yard field goal to tie the game 24-24 to end the fourth quarter taking the game in to overtime against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON/AP) — The San Francisco 49ers were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks Monday night in overtime, ending the team’s perfect winning streak.

The 49ers are now 8-1.

They were previously the only undefeated team in the NFL.

The final score was 27-24.

Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season.

Myers gave Seattle (8-2) its second straight overtime win after Russell Wilson got the Seahawks into positon with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-3. After being iced by a timeout, Myers delivered one week after missing two field goals and an extra point, putting Seattle right in the thick of the NFC West race with San Francisco (8-1).

The Seahawks blew a chance to win the game on the opening possession of overtime when Wilson was intercepted at the 4 by Dre Greenlaw. It was Wilson’s second interception of the season.

