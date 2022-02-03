49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium

(KRON) – Oakland chef and restauranteur Daniel Luna was attacked in a parking lot at Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Los Angeles.

The 49er fan had flown down to Los Angeles on his own to see the game, and was found bloody and beaten in SoFi Stadium parking lot a half-hour after the game had started.

Luna is chef and owner of Mistura, a Peruvian rotisserie on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland.

“When I first went to Mistura he and his wife knew me as the guy who wanted extra Peruvian sauce because he makes it by hand it’s so good his roast chicken is the best in the Bay Area,” Sam Singer said.

Bay Area Communications Strategist Sam Singer has been a regular at Luna’s restaurant since it opened.

“Daniel Luna and his wife and the small number of people who work at his restaurant on Piedmont Avenue are the nicest kindest people. The fact that anybody would beat him nearly to death is shocking and saddening to me and I can’t make heads or tails of it,” Singer said.

“It’s very sad to see this thing happen, sports is supposed to unify,” Carlos Moreira said.

Chef Carlos Moreira is the owner of Pucquio, a Peruvian restaurant about a mile away from Luna’s restaurant.

He says he and Luna became friends and often shopped together after he stopped by to eat at Mistura one day.

“Very humble guy very low profile super cool super fun very charismatic very energetic but not a show-off,” Moreira said.

On the restaurant’s website, it says ‘sorry we are temporarily closed. We will be back soon.’