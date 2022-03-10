SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’re taking a look at Bryan Cifuentes.

The 33-year-old faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

Police allege that Luna pushed Cifuentes in the parking lot outside SoFi Stadium.

Cifuentes then pushed back.

That’s when Luna fell to the ground and hit his head.

These charges against Cifuentes don’t necessarily mean he started it.

The investigation is ongoing, but the mayor of Inglewood says after watching a 90-second video — Luna was the aggressor in this situation.

Luna’s lawyer says comments made about his client starting the fight are premature.

Luna ended up in the hospital and in a coma after the fight.

He’s now doing way better.

This is video of him playing some basketball.

A family spokesperson say he is out of the hospital and at a Bay Area rehab facility.

They say Luna has a traumatic brain injury and he still has a long road ahead.

Luna’s lawyer says it’s too early to tell if there should be charges filed against SoFi stadium or the NFL.

They’re going to get all the information they can get first before making a decision.

Cifuentes is expected to be in court on Aug. 29 for his first hearing.