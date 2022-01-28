49ers fans are off to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers fans are flying to Los Angeles to watch the Niners-Rams NFC Championship matchup on Sunday.

Noelle Alcala from San Francisco will be cheering the Niners on from the stands at SoFi Stadium.

“Can’t wait to get there. We are die-hard Niner fans, born and raised so this is our moment we want to take it,” Alcala said.

She’s not the only Niners fan catching a flight to Los Angeles Friday at Oakland International Airport.

Monte Mosely, however, won’t be in the stands.

“I’m not going to the game but I got to go down there to be in the vicinity to get that energy just like they’ve been giving on the field,” Mosely said. “I’m a person who likes to watch from the house so I can see everything.”

Cheryl and Rommel Cannon have similar plans.

“Just feeling the energy around the area with other Niners fans,” Cheryl said.

“We’ll go to the bar and talk crap, you know how it is, let’s go Niners,” Rommel said.

Whether it’s watching the game live or being around like-minded fans, the 49ers Faithful are hoping for another victory.

“We just want to see a win you know it’s a traditional game you know so you can’t just predict stuff,” Rommel said.

“But the last two times have been good. Let’s go for a third time. we’re going to do it again,” Cheryl said.

“We are ready. We are ready to take it home,” Alcala said.