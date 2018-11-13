49ers fans cope with bad air quality from Butte County wildfire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SANTA CLARA (KRON) - Despite poor air quality in the South Bay, Monday night's San Francisco 49ers football game will go ahead as scheduled.

But many fans took the opportunity to protect themselves--like one family from Rohnert Park.

Sensitive to the smoky air, 49ers parking lot attendant Bob Green is going to be outdoors all day and will be wearing a mask for much of that time.

As they waited for the gates to open this afternoon, Heidi Olvera and her boys were adding some team colors to their respirators.

For a while, it looked as the game might be called because of the smoke, but the air quality index at Levi's Stadium is in the neighborhood of 125. The 49ers said the NFL, which is in charge of making such a call, would not act unless the index was 200 or above for several hours on game day.

But clearly, the smoke will be an issue for some fans.

On the upside, several fans said a slight breeze seemed to be making some of the smoke disappear.

And some special guests will be in attendance on Monday night.

The 49ers are hosting the Paradise High School football team, giving them a badly needed break from all the devastation after their city was destroyed by the wildfire.

