49ers fans depart San Francisco airport for Super Bowl in Miami

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Miami-bound 49ers fans were pumped up Friday at the San Francisco International Airport.

Some of the fans getting on flights to Miami have tickets to the big game.

Others are going hoping either to score tickets when they get there or just soak up the excitement from outside the stadium.

“We have tickets to the game,” one fan said. “We have tickets to a couple pre-parties so we’re gonna run around Miami and just have a ball.”

She’s even got her lucky charm packed.

“I do have a lucky jersey and ever since I bought my Garoppol jersey, we haven’t lost so it hasn’t been washed — so it’s you know but it’s alright it’s gonna be fine,” she said.

All of the faithful Niner fan heading towards the Hard Rock Stadium have faith that this is year the team will be successful in their quest for at sixth Super Bowl trophy.

