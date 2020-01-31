49ers fans depart San Jose airport to Miami for Super Bowl

SAN JOSE (KRON) — 49ers fans are flocking to Miami for the Super Bowl.

The latest flight from San Jose Mineta International Airport touched down in Florida Thursday night

49ers fans arrived for their flight to Miami amid high expectations for another 49er victory in the Super Bowl.

Among the passengers are a couple of dozen fans wearing big smiles, good luck charms and some pricey tickets.

With his good luck charm “pineapple” lovingly tucked under one arm, Jesse Mendez is bound for the Super Bowl.

“I can’t get the smile off my face,” he said. “I woke up this morning, popped up and was ready to go.”

Monica Deharo showed KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe her $5,500 ticket that came with a credential for a special pre-game tailgate party.

“They’re so worth it,” she said. “We’ve been long time fans and she’s a season pass holder.”

Another fan is ready for the fun in Miami.

“We’re just going to go and enjoy the party and have a good time in Miami. Been there before and it was a good time, so I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like,” she said.

Fan Gene Brock wouldn’t say what his ticket cost.

“Don’t tell me wife, it set us back a pretty penny,” he said.

There was also Gustavo Gonzales who will touch down in Miami without a ticket.

He says he’s not looking for a miracle.

“Just somebody that has then and didn’t sell there’s,” he said.

With or without a ticket, 49er fans will be well represented on Sunday.

Mendez is hoping his good luck charm won’t need one.

“He’s been to every game, he’s traveled to New Orleans with me and now he’s going to the Super Bowl,” Mendez said. “And as you can see, he hasn’t lost the smile off his face yet either when he found out he was going to the Super Bowl.”

