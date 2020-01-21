49ers’ fans gear up for Super Bowl

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 49ers fever is in full effect out on El Camino real in South San Francisco where a tent selling Niners t-shirts popped up last week.

Those selling the swag say business has been brisk.

“Fans have been coming. In the beginning before they won last night, they were waiting for the game,” the vendor said. “Everybody was heated and hyped up and they were coming back and forth either to get flags or things for their cars and it was wonderful. After they won it was even more awesome.”

Some showed up already wearing their team colors but are looking for more.

“I got the red, I need the white, the white and gold,” said one Niner fan.

One of the more popular sellers — anything with the no. 10 for Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I love him, he’s great. Not only is he a great play, he’s a very handsome man,” another fan said.

The vendor says many people have been asking for jersey no. 31 for Raheem Mostert, the hero of Saturday’s playoff victory, which they don’t have yet.

They believe one is in production

Meanwhile he is featured on another big seller one that has all of the team jersey numbers on the back. On the front it reads “This is our year.”

