49ers fans (literally) gearing up ahead of NFC Championship game

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers fans were literally gearing up before Sunday’s big game.

Fans hit store shelves for team merchandise and apparel to show off during the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Passionate San Francisco 49ers fans are eager for kickoff by adding to their wardrobe before the team squares off against the Rams Sunday.

“I got plenty of gear. But I had to come get me a new hat,” said 49ers fan Juan Garcia.

The old stuff in the closet, for those who are superstitious, has helped the team get this far.

But for some people, new apparel is in order the deeper the Niners get in the playoffs.

One mother and her daughter stopped by Dick’s Sporting Goods in Sunnyvale where the store held a 49ers pep rally Saturday.

They say the team brings loved ones together, and that football is more than just a game.

“I’m very proud,” said 49ers fan Lisa Chase. “Always been a Niners fan since when they got here. So, (I will) spend it with the family.”

People of all ages are fired up for the NFC Championship game.

That’s good for business for retailers.

“We strongly believe we have a lot of Niners merchandise for every Niner fan,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods spokesperson Lyle Greene.

“We’re gonna do good tomorrow. We’re gonna beat the rams at SoFi stadium tomorrow,” Garcia said.

If the 49ers win Sunday, Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Bay Area will offer extended hours — opening early at 7 a.m. Monday for 49ers’ Super Bowl LVI gear.