49ers fly Black Lives Matter flag at Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a BLM flag flying high at Levi’s Stadium.

The flag is seen alongside the California state flag and the American flag.

49ers’ owner Jed York has been a firm supporter of the BLM movement since the death of Geroge Floyd on Memorial Day.

He has since donated $1 million to help fight systemic racism.

Several 49ers players have also been vocal supporters of the movement, including Kendrick Bourne.

Legendary change coming! S/o KAP! RIP GEORGE FLOYD And the lost loved ones! #BLM pic.twitter.com/l5sT6PFfzu — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) June 8, 2020

Latest Stories: