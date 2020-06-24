SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a BLM flag flying high at Levi’s Stadium.
The flag is seen alongside the California state flag and the American flag.
49ers’ owner Jed York has been a firm supporter of the BLM movement since the death of Geroge Floyd on Memorial Day.
He has since donated $1 million to help fight systemic racism.
Several 49ers players have also been vocal supporters of the movement, including Kendrick Bourne.
Latest Stories:
- Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case
- California reports 7,149 new virus cases in 24 hours
- 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Central California
- 49ers fly Black Lives Matter flag at Levi’s Stadium
- South Dakota governor says Mount Rushmore not coming down on her watch