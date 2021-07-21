49ers, Fred Warner agree to 5-year, $95 million extension

FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 25: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after beating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Fred Warner has agreed to a five-year, $95 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The extension is worth more than $95 million, with $40.5 million in guarantees, Garafolo said, making Warner the highest paid inside linebacker in the league.

The previous high of $18 million was held by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The 24-year-old San Marco, California native was entering the last year of his contract. He is now staying in the Bay through the 2026 season.

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Warner ranks seventh in the NFL in tackles (366). He finished last season with 125 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Last year, Warner was selected for his first Pro Bowl appearance and First-Team All Pro-selection.

The massive deal comes six days before the Niners are scheduled to report to training camp and 10 days before they begin practice on July 31.

