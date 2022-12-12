SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Jerry Rice, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to three championships in his time as a wide receiver, had choice words for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel was carted off during Sunday’s marquee match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Samuel was carted off in the second quarter due to an ankle injury during a 3-yard rushing attempt, as KRON4 previously reported.

“Please stop running our skill player up the middle,” Rice stated on Instagram, posting a picture of the wide receiver. “@trey.lance @jimmypolo10 now @19problemz all hurt!!”

Much of the coverage of the game focused on Brock Purdy becoming the first NFL quarterback to beat Tom Brady in a career start. However, Purdy was only able to start because Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were themselves injured; the latter just last week during the match-up against the Miami Dolphins. Lance broke his ankle in week two; Garoppolo broke his foot.

Rice is described as “the most prolific wide receiver in NFL history” on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s own website.