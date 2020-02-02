49ers hold pep rally in Miami ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI (KRON) — What better way to kick off the Big Game than with a big pep rally?

With just a day to go before Super Bowl 54, fans did not let a little rain deter them from all the action at a big pep rally in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

The Gold Rush performed. The 49er ‘Niner Noise’ band performed. All kinds of acts to get 49ers fans all fired up for the Big Game on Sunday.

“This is awesome, I just got here,” Ricky McKie said. “I’m all sweaty, and it’s raining and stuff. I’m trying to catch up to my crew over there, they’re all from San Jose, California, they’re from the 408 chapter. So it’s awesome, too bad it’s raining but other than that it’s beautiful.”

“Quest for six! We’ve got five right here, we’ve gotta get another one right here for another pinky ring for us,” Anthony said. “We gotta get that sixth ring, we’ve gotta get that W tomorrow, and we gotta come out support our boys.”

“There’s a lot of folks who made the trek from the Bay Area,” former 49ers defensive end Dennis Brown said. “We were on a plane that was full of 49er fans, and they’re excited.”

“I’m expecting a great game, I’m expecting our guys to play really hard,” 49ers President Al Guido said. “Our coaches to be really prepared, and our fans to be really loud. I expect a strong Faithful contingent in that building tomorrow.”

The emcees and 49ers players encouraged the fans on hand to make a lot of noise at the Super Bowl tomorrow, in hopes of deterring that Kansas City Chiefs’ offense from having an impact in Super Bowl 54.