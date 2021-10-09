49ers host watch party for LGBTQ+ community

A rainbow flag set up by Ronnie Alvarez, lead designer of Balloon Magic, flies over the skyline at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — 49ers PRIDE, the official LGBTQ+ fan club of the San Francisco 49ers, is hosting a watch party for the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Oct. 10 at District Six San Francisco.

The event starts 11:30 a.m. at the outdoor venue on 428 11th St. for a 1:25 p.m. kickoff where attendees can eat food and watch the game on multiple giant LED screens.

Giveaways and raffles of 49ers bags and memorabilia will take place at the end of each quarter, event organizers said.

There will also be a drag show during halftime.

Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

In June, 49ers PRIDE released the NFL’s first ever genderless retail line, the team said. 100% of the proceeds will go to local LGBTQ+ beneficiaries.

The first-ever watch party hosted by 49ers PRIDE was back on Sept. 15, 2019 at The Detour SF in The Castro.

