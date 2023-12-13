(KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are investigating a “racist” incident at a tailgate before Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. A skeleton wearing a Russell Wilson Seahawks jersey was seen with a noose around its neck (see below) at the Levi’s Stadium parking lot.

The 49ers said the scene of that tailgate contained “racist imagery.” Read the team’s full statement below.

“We condemn the use of racist imagery and anyone involved in this incident. We are continuing to investigate and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that our community continues to be a safe and inclusive atmosphere for all fans to enjoy the sport,” a 49ers spokesperson said in a statement.

A skeleton wearing a Russell Wilson Seahawks jersey was seen with a noose around its neck at a tailgate outside Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 10.

Other photos and videos have circulated on social media, but many of them have since been deleted. One Instagram post shows that the same skeleton was seen hanging on what appears to be a flag pole.

The historical context of the noose is rooted in racism as its origins are connected to the lynching of Black people in the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL says the noose “evokes racial history, hated and bigotry.” Wilson, whose jersey was used on the skeleton, is Black.

It is unknown who or what 49ers fan group displayed the skeleton with a noose around its neck.

The 49ers (10-3) won Sunday’s game against the Seahawks 28-16. With the Green Bay Packers’ loss on Monday, the 49ers have clinched a playoff spot. San Francisco is on the road next Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals.