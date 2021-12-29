49ers Jimmy Garoppolo diagnosed with grade three sprain, hopeful to play Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers might not have their starting quarterback in the lineup on Sunday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a grade three sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament during the 49ers’ loss on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans; 20-17.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Garoppolo will not need surgery and will have a chance to play when the 49ers take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Garoppolo on playing with the injury in the second half of the Tennessee game: it was "pretty difficult, if you can imagine not being able to use your thumb much." Says the most challenging part was not being able to grip the football, and he had to change his throwing style — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) December 29, 2021

“On the third-degree sprain that he has on his UCL ligament, when that is ripped up, it pulled off a little fleck of his bone. When there’s a bone that has anything off of it, you can call it a fracture, you can call it a chip, you can call it something, but that really isn’t what’s keeping him out,” said Shannahan.

“It’s the third-degree sprain that he has, but because it’s not moving he doesn’t need surgery and he has a chance to play this week.”

The ulnar collateral ligament complex is located on the inside of the elbow.

It is reported that Garoppolo played through the injury in the game against the Titans but did not participate in Monday’s practice due to a thumb injury.

Garoppolo was able to muster 322 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans.

If Garoppolo is not ready to suit up Sunday, rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make just his second start of the season.

Jimmy G was walking away with a trainer as we entered the practice field today. Here’s Trey Lance getting his reps 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qvsEkdqcDy — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) December 29, 2021

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive linemen Maurice Hurst, running back Elijah Mitchell did not practice Wednesday and are listed as out for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was limited and safety Jaquiski Tartt was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice.

Al-Shaair is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.