49ers Jimmy Garoppolo diagnosed with grade three sprain, hopeful to play Sunday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers might not have their starting quarterback in the lineup on Sunday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a grade three sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament during the 49ers’ loss on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans; 20-17.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Garoppolo will not need surgery and will have a chance to play when the 49ers take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.
“On the third-degree sprain that he has on his UCL ligament, when that is ripped up, it pulled off a little fleck of his bone. When there’s a bone that has anything off of it, you can call it a fracture, you can call it a chip, you can call it something, but that really isn’t what’s keeping him out,” said Shannahan.
“It’s the third-degree sprain that he has, but because it’s not moving he doesn’t need surgery and he has a chance to play this week.”
The ulnar collateral ligament complex is located on the inside of the elbow.
It is reported that Garoppolo played through the injury in the game against the Titans but did not participate in Monday’s practice due to a thumb injury.
Garoppolo was able to muster 322 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans.
If Garoppolo is not ready to suit up Sunday, rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make just his second start of the season.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive linemen Maurice Hurst, running back Elijah Mitchell did not practice Wednesday and are listed as out for Sunday’s game.
Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was limited and safety Jaquiski Tartt was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice.
Al-Shaair is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.