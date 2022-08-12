SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Practice is over.

Tonight the San Francisco 49ers hit the field under the bright lights of Levi’s Stadium. The team will be playing a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers at 5:30 p.m.

Quarterback Trey Lance has been given the keys to the car and tonight coach Kyle Shanahan wants to take him for a test drive after naming him the starter for the season.

Many Niners starters will have very limited action, including Lance.

Jimmy Garoppolo probably won’t be playing, as the team is looking to trade him and don’t want him to get hurt.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns are considering making a trade for Garoppolo if the time of Deshaun Watson’s suspension increases. Watson was suspended for six games earlier this month after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

Any team that trades for Garoppolo would have to pay his $24.2 million salary for the year.