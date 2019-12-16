49ers lose 29-22 heartbreaker to Falcons in final seconds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers lost a heartbreaker against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium, losing by a final score of 29-22.
With eight seconds left to play, Matt Ryan found Austin Hooper for the game-winning touchdown.
Until it wasn’t.
Officials had initially lifted their two arms up, saying Hooper caught the ball. After review, they determined it was an incomplete pass.
With five seconds back on the clock, the Falcons had one more chance.
This time, Julio Jones made the catch and the clock hit :00.
The refs were unsure if Jones had crossed into the endzone.
Under review again, this time in favor of Atlanta.
Two seconds went back on the clock for the Niners.
But the Falcons recovered the 49ers attempt to lateral the ball, running it in for a TD of their own, making it a 29-22 game.
The 49ers fall to 11-3 for the season.
They will host the Rams next week and head to Seattle the following week for a matchup against the Seahawks.
