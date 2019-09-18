49ers lose Levi’s Stadium agreement for non-NFL events

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Santa Clara city officials voted to end an agreement that allowed the San Francisco 49ers to manage non-NFL events at Levi’s Stadium.

Leaders with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority say they made this decision due to alleged infractions that include failing to pay existing wages and managing the stadium in a way that would maximize profit.

Members of the authority claim the team booked events that lost millions of dollars, and the city wants to book events like soccer games, weekend concerts, and corporate events that generate money.

The authority voted last night, saying the team is not in compliance with Measure J, which was approved back in 2010 when the stadium was set to be developed for games and other events.

The stadium didn’t open for football until the 2014 NFL season.

The city and the team have battled legally over many things since then including financial issues, how they rent the stadium, and curfew for events at the stadium.

A spokesperson for the team provided a statement about the canceled agreement blaming the city manager Deanna Santana, saying her “dysfunction with respect to stadium events was exposed, she has chosen to spiral even further,” adding that “her actions are purely retaliatory and we are not surprised that she has commenced yet another legal battle. She is abdicating her fiduciary duty by destroying a city asset for petty, political vendettas.”

The 49ers will play their first home game of the season at Levi’s Stadium Sunday against the Steelers.

