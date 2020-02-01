49ers’ Nick Bosa named defensive rookie of the year

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field prior to the start of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

MIAMI (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa added yet another award to his growing list of accomplishments.

The 22-year-old took home the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award Saturday evening in Miami.

His brother, Chargers’ defensive end Joey Bosa, won the same award in 2016. The Bosa’s became the first set of brothers to win the award.

This doesn’t really come as a shock to many as Bosa is one of backbones of this 49ers defense. He finished the season with nine regular-season sacks, 47 tackles, two passes defended and one interception.

Bosa is also a huge reason as to why the team is in Miami for Super Bowl LIV and why football fans are excited for the Big Game. It’s kind of unclear as to what exactly Patrick Mahomes can’t do, but it’s crystal clear that Bosa will make Mahomes job a lot tougher.

You have the most dynamic offensive player up against one of the most lethal defensive players in the league.

The 49ers and Chiefs go face to face Sunday at 3:30 p.m.