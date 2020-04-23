49ers ‘open’ to trading No. 13 pick in NFL Draft, source says

GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 15: General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly open to trading the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says San Francisco is open to moving its pick after receiving several inquires just ahead of the draft.

The 49ers acquired the pick when they traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts on March 18.

Plenty of action for San Francisco's 13th overall selection; there have been multiple inquires today and the 49ers are open to moving the pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

The first day of the draft begins Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m.

