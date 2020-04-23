49ers ‘open’ to trading No. 13 pick in NFL Draft, source says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly open to trading the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter says San Francisco is open to moving its pick after receiving several inquires just ahead of the draft.
The 49ers acquired the pick when they traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts on March 18.
The first day of the draft begins Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m.
