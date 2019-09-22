49ers overcome turnovers, remain undefeated following 24-20 win over Steelers

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers were able to escape week 3 with a win following a series of turnovers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The red and gold advance to 3-0 in their home opener after a 24-20 victory on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.
After a rough first half filled with four turnovers including two interceptions and two red zone fumbles, the Niners kept their heads held high.
The win marks San Francisco’s first 3-0 start since 1998.
