SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that playoff tickets are now on sale after the team clinched a spot in the postseason last week.

The 49ers will host at least one playoff game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and maybe more, depending on how the rest of the regular season ends.

The home playoff game will be the team’s first since its NFC Championship victory in 2019. The 49ers are 10-4 this year with three games left in the regular season.

Tickets are on sale for all potential playoff games. Tickets purchased for games that end up not occurring will be refunded fully, according to the team.

The ticket options can be found on the 49ers’ website at https://www.49ers.com/tickets/.

