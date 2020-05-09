49ers prepare for uncertain season after NFL issues new guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This week the NFL issued guidelines to all 32 teams, preparing them for the possibility of facilities reopening as soon as May 15.

On Friday, 49ers players talked about how different this offseason has been for them.

The National Football League officially released 2020 schedules on Thursday, another sign of the league’s hope that business — and football — can continue as usual this fall.

Teams, including the 49ers, have yet to comment on league-issued protocols that would set the stage to reopen facilities this month.

“It’s just up to the league, and to the government, to come up with a game plan to keep everybody safe,” Laken Tomlinson said. “And I think as long as everybody’s safe, we’ll do a good job of adjusting to what’s given to us.”

Major League Baseball and the NBA are rumored to be working on plans to re-start their seasons, with an MLB announcement anticipated as early as next week. But for all the pro leagues, it seems likely that games would have to be played without fans in attendance.

“This past season it was awesome, just having them come out to every game and be loud and cheer for us,” Fred Warner said. “But I don’t really know what the future holds with that situation.”

Regardless, 49ers players are doing their best to hang onto hope that the season will be able to start on time.

“When I first saw the schedule, I was kind of relieved, because obviously the times we’re in right now, everything’s kind of slowed down due to the coronavirus, and not being able to work together,” Tomlinson said. “But just seeing the schedule released it’s like, man, wow, I can’t wait to get back to football.”

Teams are holding optional virtual workouts, and some players are passing the time in quarantine with additional workouts of their own.

“Come training camp, if you know, it starts on time and everything, this corona doesn’t give us an excuse to not be in shape and working hard,” Warner said.

Training camp typically starts in mid-to-late July, the NFL hasn’t announced any plans for postponement.

