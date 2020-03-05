49ers’ Raheem Mostert won’t attend autograph event due to coronavirus concerns

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced he will not be participating in an autograph signing event planned for this weekend due to coronavirus concerns.

Mostert shared the news to fans via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old said he wants to put his family first amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

He tweeted, in part:

“Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Area, I have decided not to attend the signing on March 8th at the Santa Clara Convention Center. With that said, most of you know Devon and I have an 8 month old son, Gunnar. Today, we are excited to announce we expecting baby MOST #2 this fall. As a husband and father, it is my job to put my family first.”

Statement regarding my March 8th signing: pic.twitter.com/hF0jEiRRJk — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) March 4, 2020

Santa Clara County health officials reported its 14th confirmed coronavirus case Wednesday afternoon.

During the same time frame, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after California reported its first death due to COVID-19.

Several players are still expected to spend the weekend with fans, signing autographs Friday through Sunday at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Wide receivers Jalen Hurd and Deebo Samuel are scheduled to sign Saturday, while linebacker Fred Warner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are set for Sunday.

Many big-name former players will also attend the event.

Some include Troy Aikman, Bo jackson and Joe Montana.