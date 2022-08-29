SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jimmy Garoppolo will stay in San Francisco for the 2022 season after an offseason full of conjecture. KRON4 confirmed Monday that the 49ers restructured the quarterback’s contract, and he will stay with the team.

Kyle Shanahan said in July that the team would move on from Garoppolo, allowing second-year quarterback Trey Lance to take his starting spot. Garoppolo did not play in the preseason as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery.

ESPN reported that Garoppolo’s new contract has a no-trade clause and a clause that does not allow the 49ers to use their franchise tag on him. It will enable Garoppolo to be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Garoppolo has spent four seasons with the 49ers after arriving from the New England Patriots in a midseason trade. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and led them to the NFC Championship Game in 2021.

The 49ers drafted Garoppolo’s replacement, Trey Lance, in the 2021 NFL Draft, surrendering three first-round picks to move up to the No. 3 spot in the draft and select Lance. Lance started two games in 2021, winning one and losing the other.

For his career with the 49ers, Garoppolo has won 31 of the 45 regular season games that he started. He has completed 67.7 percent of his passes, throwing 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

The 49ers open their season in Chicago against the Bears on September 11.