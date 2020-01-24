49ers season ticket holders headed to Miami for Super Bowl

(KRON) — On Sundays, Bay Area native Anna Duncan dresses in red and gold.

She’s a 49ers season ticket holder and attends home games with her group — an all women non-profit organization called Ladies of the Empire.

She’s now looking forward to taking her passion for the Niners on the road.

“It would be amazing. It would be like a bucket list. It would be so amazing to be there,” Duncan said.

The 49ers make Super Bowl tickets available for purchase to season ticket holders like Duncan through a lottery.

Sadly, she wasn’t chosen, but that’s not stopping her.

“We already have our plane ticket — we have a place to stay,” she said. “And, we’re going to partake in everything else, and we’re hoping that the ticket prices will drop, because I did not get selected, unfortunately, for the pool.”

While she’s out there, she’ll connect with many of the other women from Ladies of the Empire.

Board member, life-long niners fan and fellow season ticket holder Oona Smith also missed out on the pool.

She bought a pair of tickets for her and her husband Derrik anyway.

Since her non-profit provides scholarships for underprivileged students, she found a way to also give back to the community.

“We went onto charitybuzz.com because we knew if we were going to spend that amount of money, to go to the Super Bowl, to root on our team, we wanted a little bit to go back to the community,” Smith said. “And so we were able to obtain two tickets from Charitybuzz, with part of the proceeds go to benefit another non-profit.”

Both women are flying out late next week.

“Very exciting,” Duncan said.

“We just love them so much. We are so proud of them,” Smith said.

They plan on returning to the Bay Area fans of who they hope will again be Super Bowl champions.

