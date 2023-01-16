SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. Dallas advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

The 49ers (13-4) advanced on Saturday with a 41-23 win over their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy helped the Niners outscore Seattle 25-6 in the second half of the game.

Dallas (12-5) had no problem disposing of Tampa Bay, beating Tom Brady’s bunch 31-14. Quarterback Dak Prescott played well in the triumph, tossing four touchdowns and running for another against the Buccaneers.

On defense, the Cowboys held Tampa Bay in check for most of the evening. The Buccaneers were held scoreless until Brady found Julio Jones in the end zone with no time remaining in the third quarter.

Dallas advanced despite some kicking troubles — kicker Brett Maher missed an NFL-record four extra points in the contest. Facing a fourth down and 4 in the fourth quarter, Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy opted to leave his offense on the field instead of allowing Maher to kick a short field goal, and Prescott threw a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Dallas and San Francisco did not face off in the regular season, but their game will be a rematch of last season’s wild card round matchup. The 49ers won that game 23-17, as Dallas was unable to get a final snap off as time expired.

The 49ers and Cowboys will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT on FOX. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium.