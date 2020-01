SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shakes hands with Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers after their game at Levi’s Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — It’s official.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 19 in the NFC Championship game.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will take on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV.

The last time these two teams played each other, San Francisco defeated Green Bay by a final score of 37-8.

The 49ers cruised past the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday by a final score of 27-10.

Go Niners!