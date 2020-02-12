49ers sign veteran defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The newest addition to the San Francisco 49ers — Ethan Westbrooks.
The Niners announced Wednesday that they have signed veteran defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year deal.
Westbrooks entered the NFL in 2014 after signing with the then St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent.
In his five years with the Rams, the 6-foot-4, 287-pound defensive tackle appeared in 67 games and started in 11. He collected 79 tackles, 9 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery returned for a TD, respectively.
In his solo postseason appearance, he tallied three tackles.
In 2019, Westbrooks signed with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent on July 30 and was released a month later.
The Elk Grove native attended Sacramento City College before transferring to West Texas A&M University for two seasons.
At West Texas A&M, Westbrooks appeared in 29 games and started 23. He registered 96 tackles, 23.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
