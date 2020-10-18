49ers to honor the late Fred Dean with helmet decal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers’ helmets will feature a 74 decal for Sunday night’s game to honor the memory of the great Fred Dean.

Former 49ers player and Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean died On Oct. 14 at the age of 68.

The #49ers will be wearing these decals during tonight’s game to honor the memory of Fred Dean. @kron4news #FTTB pic.twitter.com/OEFzNgjLHt — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 18, 2020

Dean played for the Red & Gold from 1981-1985, helping the Niners win their first Super Bowl in 1981 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Dean, they earned the Super Bowl championship again in 1985 — beating the Dolphins 38-16.

The team released the following statement about Dean’s passing:

“The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game’s all-time greats, Fred Dean. Fred not only impacted countless opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, but also the future of the game of football as one of the NFL’s first true pass rushing specialists. Although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until Fred’s eighth season in the league, his 93.5 sacks would rank among the top 50 all-time to this day.

From the minute he joined the 49ers, Fred immediately helped to change the team’s fortunes. In just his first game with the team, he put in an all-time performance against the Dallas Cowboys that not only helped defeat a nemesis but propelled the 49ers to our first Super Bowl Championship later that year.

As the 49ers marched through the NFL, often having opponents on the ropes early in games, Fred was referred to by his teammates as “The Closer” for his ability to deliver the knockout blow to opposing offenses. One of the most feared defenders in the game, he is remembered as a quiet, fun-loving, sincere, country gentleman. Fred’s accolades were numerous, but his love for the game, his teammates and those close to him are what endeared him to so many.”

Honoring the past. Tonight’s #94Niners helmets will feature a 74 decal in tribute to the late great Fred Dean 🙏 pic.twitter.com/22BfR1OLpk — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 18, 2020

The 49ers (2-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) at 5:20 p.m.

Latest Posts