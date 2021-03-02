49ers plan for fans: Team takes action to return to Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are taking steps to get fans back to their home stadium — safely.

The team announced a new advisory committee that would guide them toward reopening the stadium for them, employees and fans.

The committee is made up of several medical experts:

Dr. Robert “Bob” Wachter, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF

Mr. Lloyd Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health, parent of Dignity Health

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital

Dr. Lillian Brown, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital at UCSF & San Francisco General Hospital

The health officials will use public health data to inform how to get back to the games safely.

“With the help of this committee, we hope to make informed, equitable, and transparent choices to protect not just our fans but our employees and the local community as well,” said 49ers President Al Guido.

The 49ers said Tuesday they will not only use the advice to help with their return, but also to help the broader Bay Area and stadiums across the country.

“Our aim is to produce important insights and determine protocols that can be used as standards for stadiums across the country,” said Dr. Brown.

Since the county first instated a ban on professional sports on Oct. 5, the stadium has been converted to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

According to the team, updates from the panel will be shared in the coming months.