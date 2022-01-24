49ers vs. Rams looking to be pricy game for fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Los Angeles to play the Rams this Sunday.

And Niners fans are following suit.

Early ticket prices show it won’t be a cheap game – numbers are showing a range from $575 all the way up to $10,000 depending on the seats.

There were reports that the Rams were trying to limit sales to only greater Los Angeles area fans, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. If you go to third-party sites or even at the Rams website and pay by PayPal, they won’t ask you for your zip code and you can get tickets that way.

The Niners have already beat the Rams the last six times they matched.

Show us your 49ers pride! Send us your photos in your fan gear so we can display on our website and on-air. Email: breakingnews@kron4.com