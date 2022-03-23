DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Rampant sex abuse allegedly committed by several prison guards is being investigated at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, according to federal investigators.

Prison guard Enrique Chavez, 49, of Manteca, was charged this week with two counts of sexually abusing a female inmate.

Chavez is the fourth FCI Dublin guard charged by prosecutors with using authority to sexually abusing inmates inside the all-women’s federal prison.

John Russell Bellhouse, Ross Klinger, and Ray Garcia were charged last year with committing sex crimes against other female inmates.

According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, Chavez had sexual contact with an inmate during multiple incidents in October 2020.

The prison’s former warden, Garcia, allegedly groped at least one inmate, asked two inmates to strip naked for him, and took photographs of a naked inmate in a cell, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Klinger is accused of coercing two inmates into sexual activity. According to prosecutors, Klinger told the inmates that he wanted to marry them and father their children. He also gave them money and gifts, prosecutors said.

“Inmates should never experience sexual abuse at the hands of the Bureau of Prisons employees, yet five BOP employees have recently been charged with such abuse of inmates at FCI Dublin. The safety, security, and integrity of federal prisons are of the utmost importance, and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to aggressively pursue allegations of abuse at FCI Dublin,” said Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“Holding a position of power comes with great responsibility. Chavez made a decision to abuse his authority and victimize inmates he was responsible for overseeing,” said FBI Special Agent Craig Fair.

“Let this send a clear message that the FBI will investigate and hold accountable any and every individual who commits an act like this, regardless of your title or authority,” Fair said.

Chavez was arrested in Arizona on March 20.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday in United States District Court in Tucson, Arizona, where he is being held pending transfer to the United States District Court in Oakland.

If convicted, each of the two counts against Chavez carries a maximum statutory sentence of two years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and the FBI.

“Above all else, the Bureau of Prisons is charged with providing safe and humane treatment of all who are in their custody,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Monaco said, “As this case makes clear, the Department of Justice is committed to holding BOP personnel accountable, including through criminal charges. Our efforts to root it out are far from over.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.