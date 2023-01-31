VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A fourth member of the Hells Angels has been indicted based on an investigation into a brutal beating at the Vallejo chapter of the motorcycle club in October 2021, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Kenneth Caspers, Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Federal prosecutors allege that Caspers, along with three other Hells Angels, beat two different victims for perceived “infractions” of the club’s rules. On Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement searched Caspers’ home and allegedly found 18 rounds of .22 caliber, .25 caliber, and/or .38 caliber ammunition in his master bedroom and bathroom.

Caspers is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. If convicted, Caspers is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Previously, the three other defendants all pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced in March and May.

