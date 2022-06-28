(KRON) – The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. Here are some ways you can celebrate in the Bay Area.

Alameda:

After two years, Alameda welcomes back the Mayor’s 4th of July parade. On Monday, July 4th, the Alameda Police Department will close streets along the parade route to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. and most closures will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. For more information visit https://www.alamedaca.gov/RESIDENTS/Alameda-4th-of-July-Parade

The USS Hornet will be hosting a celebration with BBQ on the flight deck, music, and drinks! Oakland Smoke Shack BBQ and the Grilled Cheese Guys will be providing food while DJ Samoa Boy will be bringing the tunes.

The ship’s island will be open for free tours and the rest of the museum will remain open as normal. For more information, visit https://uss-hornet.org/calendar/4th-of-july-uss-hornet or

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-of-july-aboard-the-hornet-tickets-358857842467

Concord:

The city of Concord will be celebrating with a fun run, a parade, and fireworks! Fireworks will be at 9 PM at Mt. Diablo high school at 2450 Grant St., Concord, CA 94520. Gates will open at 6 PM.

At 8 AM in Todos Santos Plaza, the stars and stripes kids fun run will start, followed by a parade at 10 AM.

Danville:

In Danville, the Kiwanis 4th of July Parade starts 9 AM sharp at San Ramon Valley High School & ends at Town & Country on San Ramon Blvd. Veterans and military are invited to a barbeque afterwards. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1387576475095659

Foster City:

After a two-year hiatus, Foster City’s Fourth of July Celebration is back! Hosted by the Foster City Parks & Recreation, the Foster City Lions Club and the Foster City Rotary Club. on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Leo Ryan Park! There will be games, food, entertainment, a dog parade, and a grand fireworks display. For more information, you can call 650-286-3380 or visit https://www.fostercity.org/bc-prc/page/2022-fourth-july-celebration

Fremont:

Fremont will be hosting the annual 4th of July Parade. They will feature music and parade souvenirs.

https://fremont4th.org/

Healdsburg:

The city of Healdsburg with Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District is celebrating the 4th of July with kid-friendly activities, a parade, and fireworks. There will be live music and activities, and a parade around the Plaza. The parade begins at 11:00 AM.

For more information, visit https://rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org/Stories/healdsburg-4th-of-july-on-the-plaza-202

Livermore:

Livermore will be hosting a community fireworks night in celebration of the 4th of July, “United we Shine.” Street closures will be in effect until 11 PM. The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 PM.

Fireworks will be launched at the downtown parking garage on 216 Maple St and will be closed until 11 PM. More information can be found at https://www.livermoredowntown.com/events/2022-4th-of-july

Los Altos:

The city of Los Altos will host the 11th annual 4th of July parade with a gathering at Town Hall at 9:30 AM. The parade will conclude at Gardner Bullis School where refreshments will be provided. More information can be found at https://www.losaltoschamber.org/events/details/los-altos-hills-4th-of-july-parade-3310

Milpitas:

Milpitas will celebrate the 4th of July with family friendly activities, including a Game Truck, live music, and a fireworks show. Gates open at 5 PM for ticket holders, and 6 PM for non-ticket holders. Tickets for the event are on sale now for $6 a ticket (ages 2 and up) and can be purchased at the Milpitas Community Center, Milpitas Sports Center, and Barbara Lee Senior Center or by visiting www.milpitas.gov/July4th

Moraga:

Moraga’s 4th of July festivities include a dog and bike parade where residents can share pictures of themselves and/or their furry friends to the community. Neighbors are encouraged to partake in neighborhood barbecues, residents who participate should take safety precautions to ensure the health of their families and neighbors. Visit https://www.moraga.ca.us/419/July-4-Celebration-Fireworks for more information.

Morgan Hill:

The Morgan Hill Freedom Fest is an all day event from Sunday, July 3, 2022 9:30 AM to Monday, July 4, 2022 11:00 PM. It will be held at the Downtown Morgan Hill and the Outdoor Sports Center. This will be one of the few all-day events held in California. More information can be found at https://www.visitmorganhill.org/event-calendar-detail/morgan-hill-freedom-fest?gclid=CjwKCAjwquWVBhBrEiwAt1Kmwi-QiAF40QKU1r0z8ttne19KQsbisGbDZYMlkGtTTOmt-8j1PsIF_xoCBMgQAvD_BwE.

Mountain View:

The San Francisco Symphony is joining the city of Mountain View in their Fourth of July celebrations. Tickets for the Fireworks Spectacular are on sale now at the Shoreline Amphitheater or online. Attendees are asked to bring proof of residency with a coupon to receive free or discounted tickets to the event (while supplies last). For more information, visit https://www.mountainview.gov/depts/cs/events/july4thfireworks.asp

Orinda:

Orinda’s Keep On Truckin` 2022 July Fourth Parade begins at 10 AM, but residents are invited to a 7 AM pancake breakfast. A concert will follow the parade. More information can be found at https://orindaassociation.org/parade-info.

Pleasant Hill:

The city of Pleasant Hill will be hosting Fourth of July celebration events throughout the city, including a 5K run, parade, live music, and fireworks with a viewing party at College Park. More information on these events and how to participate can be found at https://phjuly4.com/.

Redwood City:

Redwood City will be holding a Fourth of July Festival that includes a parade and fireworks. The parade begins at 10am on Brewster Ave. Fireworks start at 9:30 PM at the Port of Redwood City.

At Courthouse Square in Downtown Redwood City, a chalk art show will take place. More information on these events can be found at http://www.parade.org/

San Francisco:

The city of San Francisco will host multiple events in celebration of the Fourth of July, including a hotdog eating contest. The San Francisco Hot Dog Contest will take place during the Fourth of July Pub Crawl next to El Lopo on Polk Street. The contest will start at 8 PM, with plenty of time before the San Francisco Fireworks at 9:30 PM. More information can be found at https://crawlsf.com/event/san-francisco-hot-dog-eating-contest/.

A celebration on Pier 39 will take place throughout the day, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, live music, and a pyrotechnic fireworks show that begins at 9:30pm.

The City of San Francisco is also inviting visitors to the Aquatic Park for a live music concert. This event starts at 6 PM and is followed by the fireworks display at 9:30 PM. Admission is free.

San Jose:

The city of San Jose planned the annual Rose, White and Blue parade and a fireworks show at Discovery Meadow. The parade will take place along Shasta Ave and kicks off at 11 am. The fireworks are set to begin at 9:30pm.

The parade will feature live music, a car show, food trucks, and many opportunities to grab souvenirs. More information can be found at https://rove.me/to/san-jose/4th-of-july-events-and-parade.

San Ramon:

The city of San Ramon will host a Fourth of July celebration concert featuring Bay Area party band Pride & Joy. The event will feature pop and soul music and dancing. It will be at the San Ramon Central Park from 5pm-8pm.

For more information, visit https://www.sanramon.ca.gov/our_city/departments_and_divisions/parks_community_services/events/fourth_of_july

Santa Clara:

In Santa Clara, the Great America theme park will be hosting activities and a fireworks show. The park will host an “all you can eat” barbeque cookout, park goers can grab a bite for $29.99.

Access to the waterpark is Included with admission to Great America on the 4th of July.

Sonoma:

Sonoma`s 4th of July Celebration includes games, a festival, parade, food, and a fireworks show.

The parade begins at 10 AM and will make its way around the town’s historic Plaza. After the parade, an old-fashioned festival will take place with food, drinks and game booths provided by nonprofit organizations in Sonoma. All proceeds raised from the festival benefit Sonoma`s community.

The firework show is set to begin at 5pm. For more information and a schedule, visit https://www.sonomacity.org/event/sonomas-hometown-4th-of-july-parade-celebration-and-fireworks-show/

With many fireworks coming around, it is important to note that this can be a stressful time for your furry loved ones. Be sure to check if refills for anxiety medication are needed, that microchips are updated, fences are high enough, etc. For more information, check out https://www.kron4.com/news/the-4th-of-july-is-around-the-corner-how-can-you-keep-your-pets-safe/