4th of July fireworks a go in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – Fourth of July fireworks in Gilroy will go on this weekend, the city announced.

This year, officials said the fireworks display will take place even higher in the sky so those who live in homes within 2.5 miles will get a direct line of sight of the show, which will originate from Gilroy High School.

Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from home, practice social distancing, and wear face coverings when needed.

Gatherings continue to be strongly discouraged.

According to the city, the fireworks display is scheduled to start around dusk on July 4.

The following road closures will remain in effect starting Friday night:

Uvas Creek Levee will be closed between Miller Road and Luchessa Avenue

Street parking on the west side of Uvas Park Drive will be prohibited

Street parking on the south side of 10th Street will be prohibited

Parking and gathering at Gilroy High School and the overflow parking lot will be blocked off and prohibited

At this time, this is the only known large-scale fireworks display happening in the Bay Area.

Most others have been canceled in an effort to prevent gatherings of any sort and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

